Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medina, NY

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Keeping pests at bay around bird feeders

Lockport Union-Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have all had problems with various wildlife around our home or bird feeders. Many folks put a lot of effort into having a garden or a beautiful flower bed only to have something “attack” it. Many of us love feeding birds and thus have placed feeders close to our houses only to have unwanted species show up. There are some things you can do to prevent such problems, but some creatures are almost impossible to discourage.

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medina, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Birds#Bird Feeding#Feral Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy