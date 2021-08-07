THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Keeping pests at bay around bird feeders
We have all had problems with various wildlife around our home or bird feeders. Many folks put a lot of effort into having a garden or a beautiful flower bed only to have something "attack" it. Many of us love feeding birds and thus have placed feeders close to our houses only to have unwanted species show up. There are some things you can do to prevent such problems, but some creatures are almost impossible to discourage.
