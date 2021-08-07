Cancel
Smoke Monday needs new tag-team partner at safety in Auburn’s defense

By Tom Green
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Smoke Monday has suddenly found himself as the old head in Auburn’s secondary. A key contributor in the defensive backfield since his freshman season in 2018, Monday enters his senior year as the vocal leader of Auburn’s secondary. But he also enters it in need of a new partner in crime at safety.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

