When Cristina Ramos and her husband moved to North Carolina from Florida in 2018, they didn't know they were part of a larger surge of Floridians moving to the Tar Heel State. But the reason they moved first to Asheville and then on to Bryson City, where they now live, is common to the more than 425,000 Floridians — the most from any state — who decided to put down roots in North Carolina between 2006 and 2019.