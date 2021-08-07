Flood Advisory issued for Caroline, Hanover, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caroline; Hanover; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Hanover County in central Virginia Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia Caroline County in north central Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is likely occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since 8 AM. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland, Bowling Green, Randolph Macon College, Milford, Port Royal, Ladysmith, Kings Dominion, Montpelier, Bumpass, Wyndham, Fort A.p. Hill, Gum Spring, Noel, Cedar Fork, Hewlett, Golansville, Ruther Glen, Oliver, Chilesburg and Coatesville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area through 1 PM.