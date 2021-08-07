Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Brunswick County in south central Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1121 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, Alberta, Gasburg, Ebony, Prices Mill, Edgerton, Cochran, Dolphin, Meredithville, White Plains, Bowens Corner, Valentines, Warfield, Ordsburg, Callaville and Rawlings. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.