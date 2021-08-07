Cancel
Wise County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Wise The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Wise County in southwestern Virginia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1104 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pardee. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
