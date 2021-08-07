Cancel
SC’s vaccination rate increases as COVID cases continue to surge

By Jason Raven
fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, state health officials said there has been a slight uptick in daily COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, the 7-day moving average is at 5,206 shots per day. Back in early July, the moving average was just above 3,000 shots a day.

