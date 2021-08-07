Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

By SYLVIE CORBET
dailyjournal.net
 2 days ago

PARIS — Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday during a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues. The demonstrations came two days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Philippot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Austria#Protest Riot#French#Constitutional Council#Parisian#The Associated Press#The Health Ministry#European#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

China Fights Covid Surge As Japan Extends Emergency During Olympics

Hundreds of thousands of people in China were in lockdown on Friday as the country battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak in months, while Japan -- a week into the Olympics -- extended its state of emergency due to surging infections. The average number of new daily cases globally jumped by...
ProtestsBoston Globe

Cubans denounce ‘misery’ in biggest protests in decades

MIAMI — Shouting “Freedom” and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years. Hundreds of people marched through San Antonio de los Baños, southwest...
Proteststalesbuzz.com

Thousands protest against COVID-19 health pass in France

PARIS – Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police...
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

160 New Immigrants to Israel From France Amid 137% Surge in Aliyah

A group of 160 French Olim (new immigrants) to Israel arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday aboard a special Aliyah (immigration to Israel) flight from Paris organized by The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. The Olim were accompanied on the flight by Israeli...
ProtestsThe Independent

France anti-vax and anti-health pass protests take aim at Macron

It’s a battle of numbers. Last weekend 160,000 took to the streets across France against the Covid vaccination programme and looming restrictions on those without jabs. At the same time President Macron, 16,000km away in French Polynesia, sent a self-congratulatory tweet promoting his “tough-love” approach. He said a new milestone...
ProtestsTelegraph

Macron grapples with new 'gilets jaunes' protests against French vaccine passports

When pollster Antoine Bristielle went to look first-hand at the protests against President Macron’s latest Covid-19 restrictions, it was the sheer mix of the demonstrators spurred onto the Parisian streets that stood out. Bristielle, director of the Opinion Observatory at the Jean-Jaures Foundation think tank, says Parisians sporting patriotic symbols...
AdvocacyTelegraph

Violent clashes in Australia as thousands protest against lockdown

Thousands marched through Australia's two biggest cities in anti-lockdown protests Saturday, sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney. Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march flouted public health orders in Sydney, while several confrontations with police broke out during the hours-long rally. Officers were pelted with pot plants...
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

Anti-lockdown Protesters Clash With Sydney Police

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Australia's two largest cities on Saturday, with several arrested in Sydney after violent clashes with police. A group charged mounted officers while throwing pot plants and bottles, as opponents of Sydney's month-long stay-at-home orders took to the streets. In Melbourne, local media said thousands...
Protestscapradio.org

Protesters Say France's Anti-Virus Pass Is A Threat To Personal Freedoms

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Liberte. REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: Chanting liberte, thousands of protesters circled around the Plaza de la Bastille in Paris Saturday afternoon. Some held signs accusing President Emmanuel Macron of being a dictator. Starting August 9, people will have to scan a QR code showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter bars, restaurants and cinemas and to travel long distances by train. Demonstrators said they would resist the new rules.
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Crowd in Berlin protests coronavirus measures; 500 arrested

BERLIN — (AP) — Thousands turned out in Berlin on Sunday to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures despite a ban on the gatherings, leading to clashes with police and around 500 arrests. Local authorities had banned several different protests this weekend, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, but...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

France to introduce anti-Covid pass for cafes, trains from Aug 9

France will from August 9 enforce new legislation that will make a health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, the government's spokesman said Wednesday. The legislation passed by parliament at the weekend has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19. A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test or a recent recovery from infection. The legislation also makes vaccination compulsory for health-workers and carers. The pass has already been obligatory from July 21 for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said it would also be obligatory in cafes, restaurants, flights and inter-city trains from August 9.
ProtestsMiami Herald

The Latest: French police, protesters clash over virus pass

PARIS — Thousands protested France’s coronavirus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities. Most demonstrations were peaceful but some in Paris clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of protests against the pass that...
Labor IssuesPosted by
AFP

Angered by Covid response, Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing increasing pressure as the pandemic exacts a devastating toll. It was the fourth weekend of protests called by leftist political parties, labor unions and social groups against Bolsonaro, who is being investigated for allegedly turning a blind eye to a scheme to embezzle government funds in the purchase of vaccines. Protest marches were planned in 400 cities and towns. In Rio de Janeiro, thousands of people in red clothes and wearing face masks marched with banners bearing slogans berating the embattled leader, including "No one can take any more" and "Get out corrupt criminal."
WorldThe Independent

France launches virus pass for trains and buses

France now requires all those who want to travel on long-distance trains and buses to show proof of Covid vaccination via a QR code, in an attempt to dampen the spread of the Delta variant which has become the dominant Covid strain. The move by France is part of a...
ProtestsRebel Yell

France | Pharmacists attacked by anti-vaccine protesters

(Paris) “In view of the escalation of violence against pharmacies and professionals working there”, the actors of the profession condemn “these acts in the strongest possible way” and on Tuesday called for “appeasement”. A “sudden outbreak of violence has been voiced against pharmacists who have been held accountable, insulted, whose...
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

More than 230,000 protest vaccination pass in France

PARIS — More than 200,000 people have again taken to the streets of France to protest stricter coronavirus rules and compulsory vaccinations for hospital and nursing home workers. The Ministry of the Interior reported on Saturday evening that about 237,000 people had taken part - the largest rally so far...

Comments / 0

Community Policy