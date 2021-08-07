Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Kelly Orstad Rohlf

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Rohlf, Kelly Orstad Our beloved Kelly passed away with grace on July 24, 2021 from metastatic breast cancer diagnosed in July 2012. Kelly remained positive and strongly determined throughout her illness. Kelly was born January 17, 1960 in Minneapolis to parents Donald and Loretta Orstad. Kelly worked as a nail technician at numerous salons in St. Paul for about 40 years. Kelly was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Thomas Orstad. She leaves behind siblings, Jennifer Laurie (Curt Freeman), Holly Neff, and Donald "Dino" Orstad. Services at Incarnation Church, 3817 Pleasant Ave., Mpls. on Friday, August 20 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow; location TBD. Kelly requests only white flowers at her memorial.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Salons#Incarnation Church#Mpls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy