Kelly Orstad Rohlf

Rohlf, Kelly Orstad Our beloved Kelly passed away with grace on July 24, 2021 from metastatic breast cancer diagnosed in July 2012. Kelly remained positive and strongly determined throughout her illness. Kelly was born January 17, 1960 in Minneapolis to parents Donald and Loretta Orstad. Kelly worked as a nail technician at numerous salons in St. Paul for about 40 years. Kelly was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Thomas Orstad. She leaves behind siblings, Jennifer Laurie (Curt Freeman), Holly Neff, and Donald "Dino" Orstad. Services at Incarnation Church, 3817 Pleasant Ave., Mpls. on Friday, August 20 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow; location TBD. Kelly requests only white flowers at her memorial.