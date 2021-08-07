Cancel
North Saint Paul, MN

Michael Paul Nesset

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Nesset, Michael Paul Age 78 of North St. Paul, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Leone and Paul Nesset. Survived by his daughters Sarah Nesset of Minnetonka, MN and Anne Wogen (Jeff) of Auckland, New Zealand; sister Jane Senkbeil (Harold) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. It's an impossible task to summarize his life in an obituary because he was so much to so many people. Most importantly, he was a man of deep faith, love and reverence for God. He was a proud papa to his girls. He was the mentor, foster father, tutor, big brother, and adoptive grandpa to dozens of kids over the years - sometimes being adopted by entire families. He positively impacted the lives of dozens of kids through his volunteer and foster work, most notably his foster son, Derrick Mesna. He was a teacher of English at Century College, retiring in 2013. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours a week either bicycling or walking around his beloved Twin Cities. He loved to travel, and after retirement saw much of the country from his Scamp trailer. He was a writer and was regularly published in the Opinion section of the StarTribune as well as other publications. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 4pm with visitation starting at 3pm at St. Clement's Church, 901 Portland Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55104. Masks are requested indoors. The service will also be livestreamed on the St. Clement's Facebook page: facebook.com/…. Though nothing can bring back the hour/Of splendor in the grass, of glory in the flower,/We will grieve not, rather find/Strength in what remains behind. - Wordsworth.

www.startribune.com

