Bitters | Becker Farms

Mornings on Hemmabäst Farm start off with barn chores: let the sheep flock out to pasture and a check on the chickens, with feed and fresh water supplementing their free-ranging lifestyle. Then, with a berry carton, I hit the red raspberry patch to pick the few of the ripe ones that are just coming on for my cereal bowl. The fall crop of these sweet yet tart raspberries is about to roll in and the bumble bees are doing their best to pollinate the profusion of flowers that fill the tops of the 4 to 5 foot canes that are beginning to lean against their wire support with the weight of new-forming berries. Then I stroll over to the peach trees to see what is ripe and ready for picking. They, too, are just beginning to soften up and take on their distinctive peach colors as the abundant mid-summer sun works its magic on the ripening fruit. I grab a few Saturn peaches that are still firm but super sweet and head back in for breakfast. Within just a few minutes I’ve got two of the fruit delights of summer to top my cereal or oatmeal bowl or a plate of buckwheat cakes, depending on my whim. This addition of fresh fruit from our backyard not only adds tasty flavor to my meal but also delivers vitamins and fiber to my diet.