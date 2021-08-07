Bitters | Becker Farms

There was once a broad consensus among British cider makers that all of the best ciders are blends of different apple varieties, and that single-variety ciders are inevitably unbalanced. Even Ross on Wye’s Mike Johnson, who is rightly famed for his single-variety ciders, has said as much on record. I suspect that if I asked Mike if he still felt the same way today, he would probably stick to his guns, but might admit that he had overestimated the extent to which cider enthusiasts value balance and underestimated their appetite for quirkiness and individuality. These days, an ever-increasing range of single-variety ciders is exploding onto the market. There has never been a better time to taste your way through this bewildering array of varieties, each different to the last, and each with the potential to become someone’s firm favourite.
Comments / 0