Hanna 'Rose' (Nickerson) Barker

Mark Moore, 90, of Honolulu passed away July 3, 2021. Born in Bath, NC, on May 31, 1931, to Marcia Lee (Oden) & Mark H Moore, Sr. Mark was commissioned and proudly served in the US Navy from 1953-1973 after graduating from East Carolina University with a degree in Business Admin/English. While in the Navy, he earned a M.Ed. in Admin from University of Idaho. Upon completing active duty with the Navy, he worked as a civilian for CINCPACFLT at Pearl Harbor, serving in his last position as Deputy Commander and CSO of the Navy's Organizational Effectiveness System, Pearl Harbor. Mark was a believer in service above self. He was generous with his time, talent, and treasure. As a longtime member of Waiokeola Congregational Church, he served as chair of the Board of Trustees and as Moderator. He was a member of The Salvation Army Children's and Youth Advisory Council and the Family Treatment Services Advisory Council. As a member of the International Rotary Club of Waikiki, he was honored to serve as president in 1992. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1998. Mark joined the Honolulu Elks Lodge in 1984. He served as Exalted Ruler in 1990-1991 and has held many state offices since then. Mark and his wife Phyllis have been married for 63 years and have three sons, two grandchildren, one great grandson all living in Hawaii. Survived by wife Phyllis, sons Michael, Douglas (Maria) & David, granddaughter Amanda Suchy (Robert), grandson Angus, great grandson Austin, sister Mary Jackson, deceased siblings Edna Holloman, Horace Moore, Marcia Dare Cutler, many nieces and nephews. Donations in his memory may be given to Waiokeola Church, 4705 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 or the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N Lakeside Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.