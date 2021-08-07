Hanna 'Rose' (Nickerson) Barker
Barker (Nickerson), Hanna (Rose) passed away at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends on July 31, 2021 in St. Louis Park, MN. Hanna was born on November 2, 1954 the 5th child of Margaret Alice (Riffer) and Neil Dwight Nickerson in Fairmont, MN. She attended Fairmont schools before being accepted to and graduating from Interlochen Center for the Arts high school in Michigan in 1973. Hanna married Charles Moseley Barker and gave birth to their daughter Jessica in 1975. Always learning and growing, she went on to attend classes at St. Olaf College, Columbia University, University of Minnesota, Boston University for her Bachelor's degree and St. Catherine University for her Master's degree. She enjoyed playing cello, dancing, music, sewing, quilting, entertaining, cooking, baking, and traveling. Her zest for adventure was an inspiration to many. Hanna was preceded in death by her father Neil and her mother Alice. She is survived by her daughter Jessica, granddaughter Lily, and several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Hidden Greens Event Venue, 12977 200th St E, Hastings MN 55033 at 11:00am. The family will be present 1 hour prior for visiting and will also host a meal and remembrance gathering following the service.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0