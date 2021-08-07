Carl A. Nelson

Nelson, Carl A. was born in Audubon, MN on August 4th, 1934, to Beatrice and Carl G. Nelson. Carl grew up in Detroit Lakes where he graduated from high school in 1952. He went on to graduate in 1956 with a BA degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Out of college, he fought forest fires with the US Forest Service before serving as an MP in the army stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He subsequently went on to have an accomplished career in banking as a National Bank Examiner in Washington DC, then as VP of Commercial loans with Marquette Bank in Minneapolis where he eventually became Chief Loan Administrator for Pohlad Banks. After retiring in 1991 Carl and his wife, Ruth, moved to Detroit Lakes where he was able to pursue his lifetime passion for fishing. Carl also enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with several of his longtime friends who shared his interests. Carl and Ruth enjoyed retirement at their Long Lake home. Carl loved gardening, reading, traveling and golfing with his many friends. The couple became snowbirds, enjoying many winters in Venice, Florida and Green Valley, AZ. They especially enjoyed their trip to Australia. Carl was a loyal and generous person. After his mother's death, he established an endowed scholarship in her name in order to honor her and her own teaching career. He established a permanent endowment fund known as the Carl and Ruth Nelson Endowed Scholarship at Concordia. He was a lifetime supporter of several nature and wildlife organizations. Carl passed away on July 30th with his wife and daughter by his side. He will be deeply missed and remembered as a life-long learner, a giver, and a lover of life. He enjoyed ending each day with a Manhattan while watching Jeopardy with his wife. Carl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Nelson, his daughter Erin Steckler (Jon), his pride and joy granddaughter Sadie, sister Lois Froiland (Les), several nieces and nephews and many dear friends in Detroit Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday August 13th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on Thursday August 12th at 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the nonprofit organization of your choice.