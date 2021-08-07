John A. and Lavonne M. Hruby
Hruby, John A. and Lavonne M. Both age 87, formerly of Mounds View, MN, died in 2020 surrounded by family at their home in Laguna Woods, CA. Lavonne M. 10-28-32 - 8-13-20 Preceded in death by; Parents: August W. and Edna A. (Nelson) Aleckson, Sisters: Kathleen Dauphinais, Elaine Duffy, Leeann Aleckson John "Jack" A. 12-27-32 - 10-24-20 Preceded in death by; Wife: Lavonne, Parents: John T. and Gertrude A. (Mattson) Hruby, Sister: Donna Borseth. Survived by - Daughters: Sandy (Bob) Brace, Jayne (Rick) Tischler, Patty (Doug) Ekbom. Son: John (Molly Ryan) Hruby. Brothers: Wayne Aleckson, Richard Aleckson, seven Grandchildren, three Great-grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins. Memorial Service 10:30 Friday, 8/13/21 visitation 1/2 hour prior to Service, all at: Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery, 2610 19th Avenue NE, Mpls. (612) 781-3391.www.startribune.com
