Linda Lorene (Weismantel) Baule

Baule (Weismantel), Linda Lorene 71, died after a long fight with cancer on August 2, 2021, with family by her side. Preceded in death by: parents, Willis Laverne and Arlene Alice (Kruse) Weismantel, paternal grandparents: William and Ida Weismantel, maternal grandparents: John and Lillian Kruse, brother Arlen Willis, & sister-in-law: Marilyn Weismantel. Survived by husband, Claire Baule, son Jason Willis (Anna) Baule, and their two sons: James and Alex, siblings: Cecil Weismantel, Gary (Sandy) Weismantel, Joy (Paul) Mammenga, Jolene Siders and Larry (Jeannette) Weismantel, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 13, Cross View Lutheran Church, 6645 McCauley Trail, Edina, MN. Visitation at 9:30, with service at 11:00am. Interment will be at the Andover Cemetery on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00. Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Cross View Lutheran Church or the Frauenshuh Cancer Center. Neptune Society 763-545-8095 neptunesociety.com/location/…