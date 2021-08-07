Jill Ann (Peterson) Connors

Connors, Jill Ann (Peterson) Age 56 of Crystal, died peacefully in her sleep August 4, 2021 of complications from early onset Alzheimer's disease. She was a graduate of Minnetonka High School and the College of St Benedict with a BA in Accounting. She held several accounting positions during her thirty-year career with the final being Payroll Specialist at Luther Westside Volkswagen. Jill was a beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt who cherished time with her family. She traveled throughout her life but her favorite destination was Disney World with family. Preceded in death by parents Bernard & Marvel, and sister Patricia. Survived by her husband of 28 years, Giles (Rick); sisters Susan (Bruce Shoemaker) Peterson, Nancy (Rick Kenyon) Christianson, Jane (Tim) Torzewski; daughters Margaret (Meg), Jaclynn (Jac) as well as 20 nieces and nephews. Jill was an intelligent, strong, beautiful, funny woman who will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Jill's Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 13 from 4-7 PM at the First Memorial Funeral Chapel 7835 Brooklyn Boulevard, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445.