Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal, MN

Jill Ann (Peterson) Connors

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Connors, Jill Ann (Peterson) Age 56 of Crystal, died peacefully in her sleep August 4, 2021 of complications from early onset Alzheimer's disease. She was a graduate of Minnetonka High School and the College of St Benedict with a BA in Accounting. She held several accounting positions during her thirty-year career with the final being Payroll Specialist at Luther Westside Volkswagen. Jill was a beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt who cherished time with her family. She traveled throughout her life but her favorite destination was Disney World with family. Preceded in death by parents Bernard & Marvel, and sister Patricia. Survived by her husband of 28 years, Giles (Rick); sisters Susan (Bruce Shoemaker) Peterson, Nancy (Rick Kenyon) Christianson, Jane (Tim) Torzewski; daughters Margaret (Meg), Jaclynn (Jac) as well as 20 nieces and nephews. Jill was an intelligent, strong, beautiful, funny woman who will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Jill's Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 13 from 4-7 PM at the First Memorial Funeral Chapel 7835 Brooklyn Boulevard, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Crystal, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Obituaries
City
Peterson, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Disease#Minnetonka High School#Payroll Specialist#Disney World#Bernard Marvel#Jill S Memorial Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy