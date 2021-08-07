Cancel
Plymouth, MN

Thalia Marie (Koch) Cipala

Cipala (Koch), Thalia Marie age 39 of Plymouth lost her battle with mental illness and addiction on July 11, 2021. She was the eldest born to Roxann Murray and Mark Koch (Nancy) and loved by her sister's Alissa Erickson (Greg) and Ashley Jorgensen (Matt). She leaves behind her four beautiful children that she cherished so; Adrian, Julian, Tatum, Estella as well as their father Bryan. She is also survived by many beloved family, friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. We will remember Thalia as a beautiful, strong, driven and fun-loving daughter, sister and friend. She had exceptional taste in both home décor and fashion. She always looked after her sister's best interest and she loved being a mom. She had a great sense of humor; the instigator of any joke or prank and she had an unforgettable belly laugh. When Thalia laughed, everyone laughed with her. These are the memories we will hold close to our hearts forever. Addiction is a selfish disease; it robbed our family of the person we knew and loved repeatedly. She nearly died in the summer of 2019. With the love and support of her family and treatment, she maintained sobriety for about a year. However, addiction, together with her mental illness took a firm hold again earlier this year. She graduated from Wayzata High School in 2000 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Augsburg College. She had a passion for kids and always dreamed of having a family all her own. She dedicated many years serving the daycare industry and eventually succeeded in owning her own daycare that she named Footsteps Childcare located in Plymouth. We will celebrate Thalia's life and surrender to her fate; we believe in our hearts that she can now rise from the ashes of her pain. We love you Thalia. A service will be held on August 11th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Phillip the Deacon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to MN Adult & Teen Challenge and Drugfree.org.

