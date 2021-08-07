Phyllis E. Michaelson
Michaelson, Phyllis E. of Plymouth, was born in Polk County, Wisconsin, on Mar. 17, 1938 and passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021 at the age of 83 in Golden Valley. She is preceded in death by father, Milton; mother, Evelyn; brothers, Jim and Greg; and aunt, Ruth. She is survived by siblings, Kathy (Warren) Crane, Faye Johnson, Joanne (Bernard) Thoring-Ojeda; and nieces and nephews. Phyllis will be remembered by family, nieces, nephews, and friends with her friendly, sweet, loving, and kind personality. We are forever grateful for Phyllis's many years helping Mom take care of us four younger siblings after Dad died. She is now with Mom and Dad in heaven. Phyllis served 37 years working at Carlson Companies. She was a member of Wayzata Free Church. No services at this time.www.startribune.com
