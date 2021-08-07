Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Phyllis E. Michaelson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Michaelson, Phyllis E. of Plymouth, was born in Polk County, Wisconsin, on Mar. 17, 1938 and passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021 at the age of 83 in Golden Valley. She is preceded in death by father, Milton; mother, Evelyn; brothers, Jim and Greg; and aunt, Ruth. She is survived by siblings, Kathy (Warren) Crane, Faye Johnson, Joanne (Bernard) Thoring-Ojeda; and nieces and nephews. Phyllis will be remembered by family, nieces, nephews, and friends with her friendly, sweet, loving, and kind personality. We are forever grateful for Phyllis's many years helping Mom take care of us four younger siblings after Dad died. She is now with Mom and Dad in heaven. Phyllis served 37 years working at Carlson Companies. She was a member of Wayzata Free Church. No services at this time.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom And Dad#Carlson Companies#Wayzata Free Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Elmhurst, ILThe Independent Newspapers

Phyllis S. Greco, 95

Phyllis S. Greco, 95, passed away at home on July 26, 2021. Beloved wife and business partner for seventy five years to the late Emil Greco. Loving mother of Patrick Greco, Francine “Sis” Greco (Bruce Campbell), Philip Greco (Kathleen Olinger Greco) and Renee Greco. Cherished grandmother to Patrick Greco Jr (Antoinette Arvia), Jordan (Blake) Lejcar and Carly Greco; treasured great grandmother to Olivia Greco, Isabella Greco and Loretta Lejcar.
Marshalltown, IAozarkradionews.com

Linda Lou Peck-Barton

Our universe has lost one of its brightest stars. “Aunt” Linda Lou Peck-Barton graced this Earth and her parents, Earl and Ruth Peck with her presence on October 9, 1963, in Marshalltown, Iowa and went home peacefully on the 13th of July, 2021. She loved a good time and a well-coordinated colorful outfit. She was a one stop shop for interesting and sometimes useless information. Her laugh, infectious. A lover of books, trinkets and tchotchkes, gardening, animals, astrology, astronomy, music, nature and her friends and family. She is a light that will be deeply missed.
Chapmanville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Tara Lynn Jarrell

Tara Lynn Jarrell, 48 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8th, 1973 at Guyan Valley Hospital to Chester McClellan and Julia Ann Richardson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine and Augustine Capua, Miniard and Edra Lee (Swim) McClellan; aunt, Debbie Belcher, and uncles, Roger McClellan, Paul David McClellan and Miniard June Bug McClellan.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Juanita Collins

The daughter of the late George and Bessie Collins of Brookhaven, Juanita Collins’ memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Mrs. Collins, age 82, fell asleep in death July 21, 2021, at her Chicago home. Juanita was a graduate of Alexander High School. She...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Maxine Elaine Allen Bush

SANFORD — Maxine Elaine Allen Bush, 70, of 2206 Dalrymple St., Sanford, entered into eternal peace Sunday (07/25/21) at her home. Maxine was a graduate of W.B. Wicker High School, class of 1969. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bush and son, William Eric Allen. She was an active member of Saint Mark Church. If you knew Maxine, you knew she was a people person, she met no strangers.
Washington County, MOtheijnews.com

Marvin jinkerson

Marvin Wayne Jinkerson was born May 16, 1934 in Washington County, the son of Ivan Cecil Jinkerson and Dorothy Ann (Turner) Jinkerson. He passed to the loving arms of Jesus, on July 15, 2021 at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing in Festus at the age of 87. Marvin was preceded in...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Obituariesdailyjournal.net

Janice Loretta Pikal

JANICE LORETTA PIKAL, age 78 of Mansfield Center, Connecticut went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on May 30, 1943 in Wadena, Minnesota to parents Raymond and Edna (Foltz) Klein. Janice grew up in Minnesota and graduated from Wadena High School. She...
Celebritieswsgw.com

“Rosie the Riveter” Phyllis Gould dies at 99

One of the six original “Rosie the Riveters” died last week after spending her life making sure Americans would never forget the trailblazing women who helped boost the country’s military arsenal during World War II. Phyllis Gould died July 20 from complications of a stroke, her family told CBS News.
Jacksonville, FLresidentnews.net

The Way We Were: Larry and Mary Jane McKnight

The story of Larry and Mary Jane McKnight began in the first grade at Hendricks Avenue Elementary School, and it continues today, seven decades later. Both of them were born and raised in the San Marco area of Jacksonville—Larry on River Oaks Road with one younger sister and Mary Jane on a street just off of there as the fourth in line with four brothers. Their mothers played bridge together. Both of their fathers were exceptionally well known in the community.
Holland, MIwhtc.com

Sandra Jean Babbitt

Sandra Jean Babbitt passed away at her home on August 1, 2021, with her devoted husband Steve at her side. She was 79 years old. Sandy was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 5, 1941. Devotion to family was a hallmark of her life. Having long dreamed of raising a daughter, fate cursed Sandy with three sons, whom she loved unconditionally despite their mismatched chromosomes. This setback proved to be temporary when, in 1973, Sandy read a Detroit Free Press story about a family’s adoption of an orphan girl from Vietnam. Never one to be bashful, Sandy contacted the family to find out how they did it. In the small window that existed until the fall of Saigon, Sandy adopted two Vietnamese girls. At the time, she knew nothing about the second except gender and estimated age. While in transit to Michigan, the girl was held over in San Francisco, too sick to continue. Sandy flew out to meet the severely disabled child, where doctors offered her the chance to choose another. Sandy declined. “There was no way we were going to put her in another institution when she’d survived and come all that way,” she later explained. “We were going to take her home and love her.” That she did, and in 1985, not quite satisfied with the international flavor of her family, Sandy adopted a girl from the Dominican Republic.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Ina Margaret Maize

Mrs. Ina Margaret Maize, age 77, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021, at her residence. Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order. All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now. CodeMonkey. Coding...
Republic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Growing old like Ben Rouse

I attended a funeral for a friend and member of our church last week, and it got me thinking. I definitely want to be like Ben when I get old(er). Ben was 100 plus six months plus a few days when he died. And he didn’t let any grass grow under his feet to the very end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy