Gregg Popovich shared cool moment with Team USA players during medal ceremony

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Basketball’s gold-medal win was a moment of redemption for Gregg Popovich, and he and some of his players shared a cool moment during the medal ceremony. Despite their important role, coaches themselves do not receive medals at the Olympics. Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine wanted to make sure Popovich’s efforts did not go unnoticed, and they both put their gold medals around his neck during the ceremony.

