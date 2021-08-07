Beatrice Jeanette (Haugen) McGillivray

McGillivray (Haugen), Beatrice Jeanette born on June 15, 1939 (82 years) to Melvin and Ellen (Engdahl) Haugen of Staples, MN, went home to heaven on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband Jack W. McGillivray, daughter Dawn Sorenson and her husband Dean, son Lee McGillivray, granddaughter Kristin Brown and her husband Tony, along with great-grandchildren Kora and Ivan, and granddaughter Madelyne Sorenson. Also survived by special friends Don and Kelly Walter and their children Rachel and Kyle. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon, (visitation 11:00 a.m.), at Zion Lutheran Church, Anoka, MN.