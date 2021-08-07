Betty Jean Pickle

Pickle, Betty Jean Age 92, passed away peacefully July 30, 2021 with loving family by her side. Born June 6, 1929 in Watkins MN to Earle and Mary Brown. She lived in Kimball and graduated from KHS in 1946. In June 1947 she married Merlin, they had 2 sons Gerald and Robert. The family moved to St Louis Park in 1955 and she most recently resided at Park Shore Senior Community. Betty started her volunteer career with SLP schools before becoming an active volunteer at Methodist Hospital where she started and managed the Lifeline Program. She served on many hospital committees, too many to list but all equally important to her, and received many awards for her volunteer and community service. Betty was a PROVOL (professional volunteer)as her license plates had stated. She was also a member of SLP Women's Club, SLP Senior Program and the Lenox Foundation. Preceded in death by parents; husband; and siblings, Wanda, Neil, Calvin, Rheba and Janice. Survived by sons Jerry (Linda) and Bob (Sharon); grandchildren Andy (Elise), Brian (Kristin), Dan (Rachel), Michelle (Jeff) and Matthew; great-grandchildren Kennedy, Emma and Lucas. Special thanks to PN Methodist Hospital staff 5W, PNMH Hospice and Aurora for the care and compassion shown to Betty and family. No memorial service will be held per her wishes. Private burial at the Kimball Cemetery, in the "Pickle Patch", on Sept. 17, 2021. Memorials to PNMH Hospice or donor's choice. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Eden Prairie 952-949-4970 huberfunerals.com.