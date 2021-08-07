Harold 'Hal' Roth

Roth, Harold "Hal" peacefully passed Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born on August 9, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you met Hal he probably told you a joke. He loved a good joke and could tell them for hours. He served in the United States Marine Corp for 21 years. He was very proud to be a Marine. He was preceeded in death by his wife Marjorie and son John. He was survived by his daughter Patty (Dean) Liming, granddaughters Ashley (Josh) Rutherford, Victoria (Shaun) Borchert and six great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11am with visitation 1/2 hour prior at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Ave. Burnsville, MN 55337. Memorials preferred to Semper Fi & America's Fund, semperfifund.org.