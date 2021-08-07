Cancel
Champlin, MN

Theodore Edward 'Ted' Blong

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Blong, Theodore "Ted" Edward Age 82, of Champlin, MN. Passed away peacefully August 3, 2021 surrounded by family. Ted was born in Stacyville, IA on Sept. 24, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Sr. & Doris, wife Marion, brother John, and brothers-in-laws Quentin & Martin. He is survived by loving daughter, Lisa, grandchild, Charlie, siblings, Elaine, Ruth (Dan), and Carol (Jim); many nieces, nephews and other family & friends. Interment will be at Bethany Cemetery in Wabasso, MN, with a celebration of life to be held this fall.

