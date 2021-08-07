Cancel
Danbury, WI

Kris Laine Mitchell

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Mitchell, Kris Laine Age 70, of Danbury, WI, Went home with Jesus on Sunday August 1st 2021. Kris was born on July 30th 1951 to Earl and Eleanor Johnson. Kris loved spending time with her family, friends and loved traveling, especially to her and partner Steve Weinreich condo in Mesa, AZ. Kris is survived by her Daughters Kari (John) Thunborg, and Kali Mitchell. Grandchildren Alexandra (Craig) Sydness, Aimee Thunborg, and Kati Thunborg. Great grandchild Lainey Sydness. Brother Kurt (Patti) Johnson. And her loving Partner Steve Weinreich She is preceded in death by Parents Earl and Eleanor, and brother Kenny. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday August 12th from 4pm-7pm at the VFW, 410 Railroad Ave. SE., Isanti, MN 55040.

