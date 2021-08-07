Cancel
Burnsville, MN

Colleen L. (Bendickson) Lind

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Lind (Bendickson), Colleen L. Age 75 of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior at her home July 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after an 11-year journey through Alzheimer's. Always a helper! Loved her family, loved to cook and was an excellent seamstress. Alzheimer's took so much away, but she always knew that she was loved. Preceded in death by parents, George and Dorothy Truman. Survived by husband, John of 56 years; daughter Kelly (John) Johnson; sons Cory (Jeanne) and Todd; grandchildren Brett, Trevor and Amanda; great-granddaughter, Kyrie; siblings David Bendickson, Nancy Marchack, and Susan Rivas (all of Des Moines, IA); half-brothers Gary and Kent Truman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service will be held at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42, Burnsville, MN 55306 on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. Greeting of the family at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am with a lunch to follow. Memorials to Health Partners Center for Memory and Aging (healthpartners.com/donate/fightmemoryloss) or Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)

