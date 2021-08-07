Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Valley, MN

Don Schnack

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Schnack, Don WW II Veteran, of Golden Valley, MN, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 28 at the age of 95. He worked at Buick Motor Division, Win Stephens Buick and as owner of Another Dry Basement. He is survived by Delores, his wife of 72 years, Pat, his sister, sons Bruce, Allen and Larry and families. Thank you, Park Nicollet Hospice. Celebration of life Tuesday, August 17th at 1:00 PM, at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 105 Forestview Lane, Plymouth, MN. Visitation begins at noon. Interment at a future date. Memorials preferred to Chester Bird Post 523 American Legion. Tax deductible 501(c)(19).

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MN
Obituaries
City
Nicollet, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Plymouth, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Motor Division#Another Dry Basement#Park Nicollet Hospice#The Lake Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy