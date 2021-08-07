Don Schnack

Schnack, Don WW II Veteran, of Golden Valley, MN, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 28 at the age of 95. He worked at Buick Motor Division, Win Stephens Buick and as owner of Another Dry Basement. He is survived by Delores, his wife of 72 years, Pat, his sister, sons Bruce, Allen and Larry and families. Thank you, Park Nicollet Hospice. Celebration of life Tuesday, August 17th at 1:00 PM, at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 105 Forestview Lane, Plymouth, MN. Visitation begins at noon. Interment at a future date. Memorials preferred to Chester Bird Post 523 American Legion. Tax deductible 501(c)(19).