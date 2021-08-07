Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bledsoe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bledsoe County through 1045 AM CDT At 1019 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Pikeville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Melvine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH