NJ COVID-19 Updates and Protections:School Mask Requirements, Eviction, Jobs & More Information

This week, Governor Murphy signed legislation introducing new protections for renter households who experienced economic hardships during the pandemic. All renter households with incomes below 120% of their county’s Area Median Income will be permanently protected against eviction or removal at any time for nonpayment of rent, habitual late payment of rent, or failure to accept a rent increase that accrued from March 1st, 2020, through August 31st, 2021. Some households will qualify for additional protections as well. To learn about protections you may qualify for and to complete the necessary self-certification of your household income, visit covid19.nj.gov/renter.