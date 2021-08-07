What Cuba Needs from Cuban-Americans

In October 1960, my parents, my sister, and I landed in LaGuardia Airport from a Pan American flight direct from Cuba. We had left the Castro controlled regime after having been thoroughly searched. We were allowed to leave with five dollars and only one suitcase for our entire family in which to carry our belongings. We were not able to sell any of our possessions or property before leaving. The regime sent soldiers to come and take a full inventory of our belongings before we left. When you were ready to leave, they returned to complete another inventory to ensure nothing was missing or they would not permit you to leave. The last thing done was a body search at the airport prior to boarding. The people that were swayed by Castro's charismatic charm and promises were entrapped when he solidified control of the country. His next move once in power was he began taking over private businesses until everything was under government control and life for the people became unbearable.