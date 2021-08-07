Cancel
What Cuba Needs from Cuban-Americans

Cover picture for the article“So what can we do from here?” Cuban-Americans keep asking themselves. “How do we help those who are crying out for freedom since the July 11 demonstrations all over the island? How do we send them food, COVID vaccines and other medicine while avoiding the huge tariffs that finance and prolong the Cuban dictatorship?

Vishnuaravi

Cuban Americans Urge President Biden to intervene in the Cuban Regime.

Creator: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP | Credit: TNS. Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political exiles, and activists marched earlier this month to the US Capitol to oppose the Cuban Government and the Cuban anti-government rally. Cubans from all across the United States congregated outside the White House, carrying signals of freedom in their Cuban and American flags. The protestors asked President Joe Biden to take action against the government of the island. Human rights organizations allege Cuba’s leaders have used censorship techniques and terror tactics to suppress historic anti-government rallies, the greatest protests since the Fidel Castro revolution in 1959.
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden to meet with Cuban American activists

President Biden is meeting with Cuban American activists at the White House Friday, after weeks of Cubans taking to the streets to protest their communist government leadership. The president will discuss the historic demonstrations and the Biden administration's response to them, including new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for the Cuban people, according to a White House official.
U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
The Hill

Cuba explodes in unprecedented protests

There are more than 238,000 coronavirus cases in Cuba, with 1,597 people having died. Protesters are throwing torn-up pavement chunks at plainclothes police officers. Floridian democratic party chairman Manny Diaz has asked President Biden to help in the situation. Thousands of people in Cuba are protesting for freedom as their...
Column: Why are we closed to Cubans?

Do you still believe what the Biden administration tells you? If so, wake up!. On March 3, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to increase "refugee admissions" into the U.S. "It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around...
Local Cuban-American on failures of Communism

In October 1960, my parents, my sister, and I landed in LaGuardia Airport from a Pan American flight direct from Cuba. We had left the Castro controlled regime after having been thoroughly searched. We were allowed to leave with five dollars and only one suitcase for our entire family in which to carry our belongings. We were not able to sell any of our possessions or property before leaving. The regime sent soldiers to come and take a full inventory of our belongings before we left. When you were ready to leave, they returned to complete another inventory to ensure nothing was missing or they would not permit you to leave. The last thing done was a body search at the airport prior to boarding. The people that were swayed by Castro's charismatic charm and promises were entrapped when he solidified control of the country. His next move once in power was he began taking over private businesses until everything was under government control and life for the people became unbearable.
Communism has failed Cuba

The incredible footage coming from Cuba of protestors standing in front of the Communist Party headquarters chanting, “Cuba isn’t yours,” brought one clear thought to mind: Libertad para Cuba or as we say in English: Freedom for Cuba. If only our young people understood the failures of communism as these...
Fox News

Cuban exile leader says 1619 Project founder's praise for socialism is 'abusive of Cubans' and their history

Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, the leader of a Cuban exile group, is denouncing praise 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones lent to the socialist country he left. Hannah-Jones recently caught headlines for telling Vox that "Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people anyplace really in the hemisphere." She added: "That's largely due to socialism - which I'm sure no one wants to hear."
Fox News

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Cuban, Venezuelan Catholics feel betrayed by Pope Francis. Here's why

If you spend time with Cuban and Venezuelan Catholics, you will hear about the pain inflicted on them by the man who is supposed to be their shepherd: Pope Francis. The heartache and betrayal felt by faithful Catholics, many of whom risked or continue to risk their livelihoods and their lives to practice and hold on to their faith and Christian traditions, is the reason so many freedom-loving Catholics have dubbed the Argentine pope, "Papa Che," after the iconic communist murderer, Che Guevara.
America must oppose socialism and authoritarianism in Cuba and at home

In recent weeks, the world has watched as the Cuban people have taken to the streets with a message not heard publicly in Cuba for more than six decades: chants of “Libertad.” Across the island nation, thousands of brave Cubans joined protests, defiant in the face of a brutal dictatorship, as they demanded the end of the communist regime that has tormented them for generations.

