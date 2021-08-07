The New Safari Expeditions And Luxury Camps Launching This Month
These are the newest eco-expeditions and luxury camps to introduce travelers to remote areas of Africa’s wilderness. The conservation-focused hotel group Mantis launched its newest property this month in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. This luxury mobile camp will move every few months to follow the wildebeest, zebra, gazelles—and predators in their pursuit—of the Great Migration, from the Mara River crossings in Northern Serengeti to calving season of the Southern Serengeti. The Bedouin-style camp encompasses a lounge tent, dining tent and eight luxury guest tents, each of which is positioned on a raised platform for unobstructed views over the wilderness.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0