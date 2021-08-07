Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The New Safari Expeditions And Luxury Camps Launching This Month

By Lauren Jade Hill
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These are the newest eco-expeditions and luxury camps to introduce travelers to remote areas of Africa’s wilderness. The conservation-focused hotel group Mantis launched its newest property this month in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. This luxury mobile camp will move every few months to follow the wildebeest, zebra, gazelles—and predators in their pursuit—of the Great Migration, from the Mara River crossings in Northern Serengeti to calving season of the Southern Serengeti. The Bedouin-style camp encompasses a lounge tent, dining tent and eight luxury guest tents, each of which is positioned on a raised platform for unobstructed views over the wilderness.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

260K+
Followers
64K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Safari#Mobile Safari#Safaris#Mantis#Serengeti National Park#Bedouin#Sapi Reserve#Great Plains Co#Great Plains Expeditions#Gps#Selinda Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Travelpapercitymag.com

New Southern Utah Luxury Resort Pushes the Boundaries of Adventure Travel — Are You Ready for the Cave Peak Stairway?

Aman Resorts' Amangiri in South Utah challenges guests with its daunting Cave Peak Stairway. (Photo courtesy of Aman. While Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have just completed the ultimate feat of adventure travel by whooshing off to the edge of space, the luxury hotel group Aman has introduced a more earthly, yet still exciting, adventure set in South Utah for the brave of heart. It’s called the Cave Peak Stairway and its guaranteed to tickle your “explorer gene.” (See below for more on that gene.)
Travelnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Family travel 5: Elevate your vacation in a mountain town

Fresh air, cool temperatures and outdoor adventure combine to lure families to mountain towns. Sample life under big Western skies in this scenic town where hiking, biking and fly-fishing provide an active cornerstone for a family’s mountain vacation. Kids can up their adrenaline levels ziplining across the mountain or opt for the Lone Peak Expedition. It’s a half-day adventure during which the whole family can learn about the flora, fauna, wildlife and history of the area. On a clear day, the view from Lone Peak spans three states and two national parks. Pair your time in Big Sky with a visit to nearby Yellowstone National Park. Recent additions (including Southwest Airlines) to nearby Bozeman’s air service means there are now direct flights to 30 cities during the summer months.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Discovering Riviera Nayarit’s Breathtaking Eco-Tourism

Riviera Nayarit, home to hundreds of lush forests, breathtaking waterfalls, and colorful marine life, is undoubtedly an extraordinary place to connect with nature. With even more activities to enjoy this summer, the stunning 200-mile stretch of coastline on the Western border of Mexico is the destination of the year for an unforgettable eco vacation. These must-try, nature-filled activities include:
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Work From Ship Initiative

Hurtigruten Expeditions is launching an alternative to working from home. According to the cruise line, its Work From Ship initiative allows enjoying fantastic wildlife, nature, and adventure for part of the day and then “relying on high-speed WiFi when you need to work.”. “With so many people now working from...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Immersed in nature in Portugal's Alentejo

One of the trends expected to flourish in post-pandemic Europe is nature-focused travel, and it's easy to see why. Even when we can, not everyone will be comfortable jostling among other tourists in crowded cities and venues. One newish option for travelers seeking wide-open spaces is the Alqueva Lake district,...
New York City, NYCleveland Jewish News

Accessible hiking expeditions make debut in two parks in New York

Friends of Access Israel and Paratrek have been assembling teams of hikers with and without disabilities to walk Central Park and Rockefeller State Park, both in New York. The two organizations recently become the largest expedition of people with disabilities to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain. Starting on Aug....
TravelBusiness Insider

Aurora Expeditions becomes the newest Global partner of powerhouse luxury travel network Virtuoso®

SYDNEY, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Australia's award-winning adventure cruise company Aurora Expeditions has joined forces with travel's leading luxury network Virtuoso® as one of the newest suppliers of its exclusive global preferred partner portfolio to expand and reach a new global audience. Innovators in small-group, expedition-style travel, Aurora Expeditions travels to some of the most incredible places on Earth offering guests the chance to explore some of the world's most beautiful destinations.
Jackson, WYmountainliving.com

New Wildlife Expeditions with Yellowstone Safaris

Released from the past year’s restrictions and longing for wide open spaces, Americans are flocking to U.S. national parks in record numbers. For those looking to beat the crowds while immersing themselves in the legendary wildlife and lands of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Wildlife Expeditions, based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offers the in-the-field experience for getting the job done.
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

Discover the Hidden, Natural Worlds Just Outside Tokyo's Gleaming Towers

When people think of Tokyo, they picture a modern urban marvel; a packed, bustling, buzzing metropolis; the economic engine that powers Japan. What they may not be privy to, though, are the nearby subtropical islands nestled in emerald and azure seas and bordered by white sand beaches. Or the inland retreats featuring majestic waterfalls, bathing hot springs, or farms complete with hiking trails. Really, Tokyo is one city; two worlds. Once you venture beyond the gleaming towers, natural wonders await you inland in the Tama area and seaward on the Tokyo islands. And somewhere here, there's the perfect spot for you.
TravelTravelPulse

G Adventures Survey: Canadians Want to Reconnect With People and Places

Although the term ‘revenge travel’ - the urge to travel to make up for lost time in lockdown - gained popularity over the course of the pandemic, a recent G Adventures survey suggests Canadian travellers are now prioritizing ‘reconnection travel’ - reconnecting with the planet and its people - when they take their next adventure travel tour.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

The World’s Greatest Glamping Experiences Might Be Found in These Gorgeous Desert Camps

Home > Destinations > Africa and Middle East > Morocco > Hotels & Lodging. A mere hour drive from Marrakech, the Agafay Desert boasts dusty-but-luxurious desert lodgings. It’s hard to believe the Agafay Desert is just a one-hour taxi ride away from the bustle of Marrakech’s medina. The moon-like landscape is made of small stones and hills the color of bone and parchment. The High Atlas Mountains shimmer in blue and purple hues on the horizon and are even capped with snow, depending on the season.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Top travel destinations every tourist should visit at least once

There is a world of beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, epic mountain ranges, and delightful villages just waiting to be explored. Due to the pandemic, travel has been conspicuously absent from most of our lives recently. We suffered a collective sadness as global travel became fraught with difficulties and unattainable for many. Journeying was often taken for granted as a pastime that was so ingrained it would never be eradicated from our lifestyles. However, the new year brings new hope for renewed opportunities for travel worldwide. The appetite for new experiences, meeting new people, and seeing new places is now ready to be satisfied. The following are among the top destinations that will reignite your dormant wanderlust and provide you with some travel inspiration for your next destination.
Travelgisuser.com

Travelers Can Connect with People and Places Using the Newly Unveiled Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail Geotourism Online Hub

OMAHA, NE)— As travelers seek out more authentic ways to connect with people and places, the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail unveils the ultimate online trip-planning portal, lewisandclark.travel. The portal, which is designed to help visitors learn more about the host communities, local businesses, and attractions located along the 4,900-mile trail which runs from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the Pacific Ocean. Through the portal’s interactive map guide, travelers can plan themed trips and locate recommendations for lodging, historic places, sustainable communities, natural areas, and tribal lands.
TravelHello Magazine

7 secluded staycations for unparalleled views of the stars

There's nothing quite like the escapism of travelling somewhere remote. Whether you’re an avid astronomer or looking for a peaceful getaway from the pollution of the city, a stargazing staycation could just be the perfect choice. There are currently just 18 recognised Dark Sky Reserves worldwide, a space known to...
Travelvivaglammagazine.com

Answer the Call of Adventure with Kayak Kauai

When heading to Kauai, it’s only natural to want to answer the call of adventure. After all, there are numerous waterfalls, challenging muddy hikes galore, and a lot of fun water-sport activities to partake in. Does that sound like your kind of vacation? Well, if you’re one of the many who love adventurous vacation activities, be sure to check out Kayak Kauai during your stay in Kauai.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Tourist journey launches as the first digital personalised travel platform using Ai

The future of travel has arrived with the launch of Tourist Journey, a first-of-its-kind connected travel platform. The tech-based and user-led site offers a hand selected collection of the world’s most interesting and high-quality travel experiences. Aiming to change the way consumers book travel, Tourist Journey provides a central and...
LifestyleTelegraph

'Once you have been to Africa, you will never be the same'

Nothing prepares you for the impact of Africa. Strange sights, new sounds, unfamiliar smells. It is a total assault on the senses, like being a child again and seeing the world afresh. Once you have been there, breathed its dry air, watched distant storms trailing across its immense horizons and been awakened by a million purring doves, you will never be the same. At least, despite everything I had read, that is how it was for me.
WorldTelegraph

An island-hopping journey across the dreamy, ethereal Aegean

Looking at a map of the ferry routes in Greece is like gazing at the engineering feat of the web of an orb spider. There are thousands of intricate routes, criss-crossing the islands of the Aegean, Ionian and the Sea of Crete. Even travelling by standard scheduled ferry, there is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy