Durham, NC

Flavor of The Week: Sweets by Shayda

By 1893 Brand Studio
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShayda Wilson has always loved baking. She went from stealing her mother’s Martha Stewart magazines to running her very own pastry shop. But her journey was not so linear. After graduating from N.C. State University with a degree in accounting, she went on to be an accountant for two years. However, she decided to pursue her true passions and travelled to Paris and completed a year-long program at Le Cordon Bleu. While in Paris she fell in love with the pastry culture in France.

chapelboro.com

