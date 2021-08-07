Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

By Kate Ellsworth
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjbDg_0bKqXRaE00
Get this 5-star All-Clad cookware set on sale at Macy's right now. All-Clad

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets , luggage and dresses . Even better—with the code BTS , you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You can find some of the best deals you can take advantage of right now among the popular Macy's comforter sets. Three-piece comforter sets are as low as $19.99 at the sale, meaning you can get a comforter and two shams for less than you'd pay for our favorite affordable comforter on Amazon. One standout among these sets is the Hallmart Collectibles Ambrosia 3-piece set , which comes recommended by 86% of Macy's shoppers and features a lively pattern perfect for any home. The set is down to just $24.99 from its original price of $80, meaning shoppers save a whopping 70% on this comforter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOBXF_0bKqXRaE00
This gorgeous bedding set is on sale for 70% off right now. Hallmart

If you're looking to take advantage of the BTS promo code, you can use it to save big on backpacks, clothing and even home goods. This All-Clad 10-piece Nonstick Cookware set is $399.99 with the code BTS, saving you nearly $300 for a 10-piece set of some of the best cookware you can buy. Reviewers give this set a solid 5-star rating, saying they're great quality and very durable. This gorgeous blanket from Ralph Lauren with nearly 1,000 5-star reviews is down to just $43.19 right now, a 53% savings with the code BTS. It comes in eight colors and is made from 100% cotton, meaning it will both look and feel good when in use.

Whatever you choose to shop, act fast—this Macy's sale ends Sunday, August 8 .

Shop the Macy's One-Day sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

215K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Luggage#Reviewed#Nonstick Cookware#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Has Over 9,000 Deals This Weekend — From Apple AirPods on Sale to $80 Bissell Vacuums

If you're in the mood to do a little shopping this weekend, you're in luck because there are over 9,000 deals happening at Amazon this weekend. From Apple AirPods to Dickies T-shirts, there are markdowns galore in Amazon's deal hub (also known as its Gold Box). While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 70 percent off all kinds of home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronic items. Below are some of the best sales to shop, including savings on Revlon One-Step hair dryers, GermGuardian air purifiers, Bissell vacuum cleaners, and more.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Yes—Bestselling Designer Pieces Are on Sale for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale & Here's What You Should Buy

Every year we look forward to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale—the massive discounts on beauty gadgets, the huge price drops on home decor and the endless array of discounted clothing. But one thing we really look forward to is the major discounts on designer pieces across all sections. (We're talking $150 Tory Burch crossbody bags, $60 Diptyque candles and $45 Yves Saint Laurent mascara sets.) BTW, this sale only happens once a year,﻿ so now's not the time to procrastinate. Things will sell out, so get the stuff you've had your eyes on while you can (we totally are). Here are 12 things we're buying.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can currently shop bras at Macy's for less than $20

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Shopping for bras can be tedious and underwhelming—especially when you can’t find them in the right sizes or styles. Not to mention, a decent bra can cost you a pretty penny—a high price to pay for something that sits beneath layers of clothes! Lucky for you, Macy's is having a mega sale right now, and tons of highly rated lingerie is included, with prices from just under $20.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 35 Best Deals We've Found

Today is the LAST DAY to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! From the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing to sleek home decor to make your house cozy this fall, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category, but tomorrow, the prices go back to normal! The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you!
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon's Best-Selling Bed Sheets Are on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no better feeling than slipping into your bed and having soft and silky sheets touch your skin, but bedding isn't universal and everyone has different preferences. But most people desire sheets that are comfortable, cool, and within their budget. And let's face it, bedding can get pricey. Thankfully, Amazon's best-selling bed sheets are currently on sale at a 15 percent discount, meaning you can get the California Design Den Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set for under $60 right now.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Score up to 70% off during Macy's Big Home Sale

If you have been pushing off those home updates or your bedsheets are looking a little shabby, now is the time to give your space the facelift it needs. Macy's Big Home Sale is in full swing. You can save 20% to 70% off bed and bath, dining, kitchen, luggage and furniture. And even better, you can score an additional discount on some items when you use the discount code SHOP.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Timidly kicked off shortly after its commercial debut back in September 2020, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals got better and better in recent months, with discounts reaching as high as $100 for many LTE-enabled models just a few weeks ago.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Having a Flash Sale on Desks — and Our Favorites Are All Under $60

Whether you're searching for college essentials or looking to give your home office a refresh, now's a great time to shop. Amazon's outlet store is having a flash sale on desks, and we rounded up our favorites all on sale for $60 or less. Between small computer desks and office desks with storage, there are plenty of options marked down. The best part? All of the desks qualify for Prime, so members (and those who sign up for a free 30-day trial) can enjoy free and speedy delivery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy