Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Red Cross helps Fort Myers family in home fire

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aROxu_0bKqXNIY00

Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter American Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire Friday night on Muskegon Avenue in Fort Myers.

Fire officials confirmed four people were impacted by the blaze, including one child. The volunteers on the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to the affected individuals.

The Red Cross also provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. The organization will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Myers, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Volunteers#American Red Cross#Florida Gulf Coast#Mental Health Services#Charity#The Disaster Action Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy