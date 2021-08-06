Cancel
NFL

Kerryon Johnson Steps into RB Spotlight

 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ running back competition has been a fascinating watch after one week and one day of training camp. Nick Sirianni spent an inordinate amount of time working on the run game during Wednesday’s practice. It appears that he spends more time in practice working on the run game than special teams, actually, so it seems likley his offense will be run first to set up the pass as opposed to passing to set up the run.

Jeffrey Lurie
