Berkshire Hathaway posts 7% gain in 2Q profit

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company reported a 7% gain in profit for the second quarter as the conglomerate saw improvements in its railroad, utilities and energy companies.

Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Saturday that it earned $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, during the second quarter.

A year earlier, Berkshire reported a profit of $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A per share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $6.7 billion during the quarter from $5.5 billion in the year-ago period.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

