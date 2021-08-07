Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

7 S 1200 East

parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn easy commute or bike ride from downtown Salt Lake City or the University of Utah, this classic Victorian architectural home retains its original details. After stowing your car or bike in the rare two car garage, enjoy the beautifully renovated front porch with a swing or gather homegrown flowers and vegetables in your backyard with planter box garden and grape vineyard. The master bedroom and bath suite has a large walk-in closet. Walk to five star restaurants and coffee shops. Recreate at the amenities at Reservoir Park including tennis and green spaces for frisbee playing or picnics.

www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com

