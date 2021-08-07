Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks: A perfect summer for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday

By Dalton Sell
Cover picture for the articleIt would be difficult to have a better summer than what Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks are having right now. First and foremost, the pair cemented themselves as NBA Champions just over two weeks ago with their 4-2 defeat over the Phoenix Suns. Despite the many challenges that arose throughout their hectic postseason run, they persevered and helped Milwaukee win their first title in 50 years. That in itself would have been a massive accomplishment, but the pair had the chance to check more off their summer bucket list after committing to play for Team USA.

