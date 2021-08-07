Cancel
Miami, FL

US Coast Guard Rescues 2 From Overturned Boat Near Miami Seaquarium

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men were rescued Friday by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized near the Miami Seaquarium.

The Coast Guard said they responded at approximately 4:15 a.m. to a call of two men in a vessel that was taking on water.

“It’s important to remember to always have a form of communication while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Park, a boarding officer at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. “Without the ability to communicate, this case could’ve had a different outcome.”

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal watercraft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: Wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.

