Rhythm Room 08/06/21

His breakthrough success in the American music scene was with his R&B trap track “Vitals”, released in 2021.*_. The constant rise of certain industries and fields often make us wonder about the reasons behind their growth and success. However, one cannot go without crediting the incessant hard work and relentless drive of young professionals who believe in putting their best foot forward and offering something unique to people they desire to cater to. The music industry, especially in the US, which is known for giving birth to innumerable such musical talents, has helped pave the path for many talented professionals in the form of singers, composers, rappers, lyricists, etc., amongst which, a few of them have shone brighter. Tea Sea, originally Tevin Lee Church, is the perfect example of a young music star from Norfolk, Virginia, who has created his loyal base of fans and followers with his back-to-back hits, earning massive listeners every month on streaming sites as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.