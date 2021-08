On July 24 at about 8 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at 87576 E. Beach Loop Road in Bandon. It was reported there had been a verbal altercation between a man riding a dirt bike and a citizen who had yelled at the rider to slow down. The incident was witnessed by at least two other people at the scene. The suspect, who was later identified by law enforcement as 36-year-old Jonathan Windhurst, left the scene in a blue Dodge Durango. The vehicle was located by a Bandon Police Officer off of Rosa Road.