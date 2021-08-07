Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Playful pooch named Nyla

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is searching for a home for a playful pooch named Nyla.

Nyla, a hound mix, is almost 8-years-old but her age doesn't stop her from having fun, the shelter said.

Cleveland APL said Nyla loves to play and really enjoys squeaky toys, running around with them until she's all tuckered out.

While at the shelter, Nyla had puppies, overcame her fear of strangers and became a favorite of Cleveland APL staff and volunteers. The next milestone for her to hit is finding her forever home.

Cleveland APL said a perfect home for Nyla would be one where she can go on a lot of walks and play with a lot of toys.

To learn more about adopting Nyla or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

