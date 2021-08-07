Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Editorial: Sony’s Bid For AAA Games On PSVR 2 Is Smart, With Potential Caveats

uploadvr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll go ahead and say it: almost everything we’ve heard about PSVR 2 sounds amazing. Yes, the wire hurts and yes we’re probably talking about an expensive machine. Those issues aside, a device with better resolution than Quest 2, packed in with controllers with improved haptics, all boosted by the power of the PS5 and accelerated by smart software techniques like foveated rendering starts to paint a very promising picture for Sony’s next VR effort.

uploadvr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Psvr#Hello Games#Psvr 2#Psvr Without Parole#Sony Vr#Gran Turismo 7#Playstation#Ea#Lone Echo#Saints Sinners#Aaa Vr#Iron Man Vr#Blood Truth#Rescue Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 sales top 10 million as it becomes fastest-selling PlayStation console

The PS5 is the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever, having now topped 10 million units sold worldwide. Sony announced the new milestone for the PS5 through a Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post earlier today on July 28. The sales milestone of 10 million PS5 consoles being sold actually comes from earlier this month on July 18, meaning the PS5 has surpassed the 10 million mark in 248 days total.
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

Sony discounts its PS5 games in the PlayStation Store Summer Sale

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched its PlayStation Store Summer Sale, featuring savings on thousands of games, according to the firm. The promotion runs until 11.59pm local time on August 18, although some titles will leave the sale on August 4 (check each game’s PlayStation Store page for the end date).
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?

The new generation of console gaming is here, with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.Both Xbox and PlayStation have actually launched two versions of their consoles this time around. The PlayStation 5 has an all-digital version which comes without a disc drive (and will cost £100 less at £349.99), so that you'll have to download all of your games, and one with the usual disc drive. The differences betwen the Xbox Series X  and Series S are more significant: the S is a little smaller, but with less power, so that some games...
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
FIFAHot Hardware

Cyberpunk 2077 Ranks As Most Downloaded PS4 Game In June Following Sony Reinstatement

Cyberpunk 2077 is notorious for game-breaking bugs and poor performance. These issues have caused the game to be unavailable to PlayStation 4 owners until recently. However, these problems do not seem to have deterred eager consumers. Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 during June 2021 in the United States and Europe.
TennisEurogamer.net

PlayStation website reveals PS Plus August games

The PlayStation website has revealed the PS Plus games for August seemingly ahead of an official announcement. The website currently mentions Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August. Plants vs....
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Ubisoft to release a new free to play mobile game by March 2022

Video game giant Ubisoft recently published their financial report for Q1 2021 and along with it comes quite interesting information for mobile gamers. While, of course, the company’s main focus remains on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Microsoft Windows, the report hinted that a new mobile game by Ubisoft could be announced in the near future, most probably by March 2022. Read on to know more although note that at this point, the article is pure speculation based on known facts.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Ascent coming to PS5 or PS4?

The Ascent is set to release this week on July 29, 2021. The debut title from Neon Giant is an intriguing top-down, twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic dystopian world. It’s a game I’ve had on my radar for a while now, so I’m super excited for its release this week. The Ascent is currently labeled as an Xbox exclusive, so it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at launch. It will even bee free on Day One through Xbox Game Pass.
Video GamesGamespot

Chernobylite Is Coming To PS4 And Xbox One On September 7

With Chernobylite's full PC release arriving very soon, studio The Farm 51 has announced that the console versions of the game will also release this year, releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7. The PS4 version will also get a physical release, which includes a physical map, digital artbook, and other bonuses.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

UK charts: June 2021 console sales – PlayStation 5 No.1, Xbox Series X|S No.2, Nintendo Switch No.3

It’s encouraging to hear that all three video game systems from Sony, Nintendo and Xbox are performing well in the United Kingdom. Stock levels have gone up slightly for the new generation of consoles so of course once they become available they are snapped up. The Nintendo Switch is still performing well in the United Kingdom despite it being four years old. With Nintendo releasing their new OLED model this October, the Kyoto-based company should be in a good position leading up to the all-important Christmas period. Nintendo took the lead on physical retail games during June, while Ubisoft was the biggest digital publisher. Games Industry reports that over 183,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the four weeks ending July 3rd, according to the latest GfK data which is a 6 percent increase month-on-month.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the fast-selling console in Sony’s history

Business is booming for Sony. The company just announced that the PlayStation 5 has now sold more than 10 million consoles. This makes the PS5 the fast-selling PlayStation console in Sony’s history. What makes this announcement particularly interesting is the timing. Just a day before, Microsoft announced something similar by...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Latest Sony Patent Gives VR Headset Outward Facing Screen

Companies working to make virtual reality (VR) more social aren’t purely focused on expansive metaverse’s, they’re also looking towards hardware solutions. The latest patent to come from Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) on this matter sees the addition of a screen mounted to the front of the head-mounted display (HMD) to show those outside of VR what the player is seeing.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS5 is Sony's Fastest-selling Console; Decent Results for Exclusives

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shown off the sales figures for the PlayStation 5 console. We've also learned how some of the games available on PS5 are faring, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the sales figures for PlayStation 5. It turns...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Sony Plans to Bring More PlayStation Games to PC

Looks like PlayStation is allowing more of its content to be available for the PC master race, as Sony plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC!. According a report by Famitsu, the company recently acquired Nixxes Software — with the intent of bringing their established IPs to the PC platform and making it available for its users. This has been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who spoke about the potential of bringing their games to PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy