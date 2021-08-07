Cancel
MVP QB Lamar Jackson rejoins Baltimore Ravens at practice

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, one day after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s the first full-team practice of training camp for Jackson, who tested positive for the virus on July 28, one day after veterans reported.

Players such as Jackson who are not vaccinated can miss 10 days for a positive test.

It was the second bout with COVID-19 for the 2019 league MVP, who also tested positive last November and had to sit out the Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore’s first preseason game is against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14. The Ravens open the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13.

Jackson is 30-7 in three seasons as the Baltimore starter, completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two years, raising his career total to 2,906 rushing yards with 19 scores.

The Ravens and Jackson, 24, are working on a long-term deal before he becomes eligible for free agency in 2023. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, also a member of the NFL’s 2018 draft class, signed a six-year extension worth $258 million on Friday.

Baltimore Ravens schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

