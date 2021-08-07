The World Is on Fire, and It’s Only Going to Get Worse as Climate Keeps Changing
The United States is in the throes of yet another devastating wildfire season with the Dixie Fire becoming the third-largest wildfire in California history. Earlier this week, the fire forced the residents of Greenville, California to flee as it left the small town of approximately 1,000 people in ashes and rubble. Further south, the River fire burned 100 buildings and forced more evacuations. As of Friday, the Dixie Fire is 35 percent contained, while firefighters have contained 40 percent of the River Fire.
