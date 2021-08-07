The World Is on Fire, and It’s Only Going to Get Worse as Climate Keeps Changing

At this moment, there are an estimated 40.3 million victims of modern slavery around the globe — a larger number than the entire population of Canada. Modern slavery is the severe exploitation of another person for economic or personal gain. It looks like forced domestic servitude and sexual exploitation; like forced marriage and human trafficking; like individuals who are simply trying to feed their families or get an education who become trapped in coerced labor through the withholding of passports, violent threats, or inescapable debt bondage. It is a global problem that exists in the sectors of construction, manufacturing, agriculture, fishing, and more.