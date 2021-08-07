Solo show by Island artist at the History Center

At its core, the Joan Mitchel Foundation celebrates artist Joan Mitchell's life and career. Mitchell (1925-1992) was an abstract artist whose career spanned more than four decades and is often regarded as one of the most important artists of the post-war era. The critical aspects of her works included water, trees, dogs, poetry, and music, which she used in tandem with her memories to create her art. As written in her will, the Joan Mitchell Foundation was incorporated in New York in 1993. Since then, through cultivating appreciation and study of her work, the Joan Mitchell Foundation has worked to fulfill her wish of providing resources and opportunities to visual learners.