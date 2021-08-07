Cancel
Kansas State

Police: Man sought for Nebraska homicide is held in Kansas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 46-year-old man is in custody in Kansas in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Omaha, Nebraska, after her body was found in a park in neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Omaha police said Friday that Ralph H. Bullard already was in the Leavenworth County, Kansas, jail when they obtained an arrest warrant for him on possible charges of second-degree murder, auto theft, possession of a stolen gun and using a weapon to commit a felony.

The Leavenworth County jail said Saturday that officials in both Nebraska and California are seeking to return Bullard to their states, but it had no further details.

Omaha police identified the victim of the homicide as Leah N. Verratti. They did not provide details about how she died.

Her decomposing body was found Tuesday morning in Fairmont Park on the east side of Council Bluffs, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from downtown Omaha.

