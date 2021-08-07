Cancel
Real Estate

4088 Catawba Creek Dr

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article*** Multiple offers received. Seller is asking for highest and best offer by 08/09/2021 Monday 5:00 PM.***. Beautiful 3 bed 2/1 bath Catawba Hills subdivision home. Primary suite w/ trey ceilings & private bath . Kitchen features an Island. Covered front porch is rocking chair ready. Oversized Deck perfect for entertaining & listening to the relaxing sound of gentle water stream which runs behind the property. Community features outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Must see.

