4088 Catawba Creek Dr

This impeccably kept 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with fully fenced backyard ('14) and supersized front porch is the perfect home whether you're just starting out, in transition, downsizing, or somewhere in between. Located in the up and coming water oriented town of Perryville, this home is centrally located and within walking distance to schools, parks, the Marc Train, the Friday Farmer's Market, and 4 blocks to the water. The open concept main living area has 9ft ceilings, chair molding in the foyer and stairwell as well as built-ins and crown molding throughout the entire first floor. The updated kitchen with walk-in pantry includes LVP flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. Separate utility room and laundry room off the kitchen round out this main level. The pellet stove in the dining room with its beautiful stone hearth and surround is great to cozy up to on cold winter nights but also acts as a great heat supplement as well. The outside poured concrete patio ('11) leads to a conversation and entertainment area complete with built-in fire pit. Upstairs you'll find a completely updated bathroom with new subfloor, LVP flooring, shower surround, fresh paint, vanity, light fixture, baseboard heat registers, and toilet. Each of the 3 spacious bedrooms has 9ft ceilings and large windows that flood each room with tons of natural light. Updated Electrical ('10) Siding ('10) Roof ('18) Gutters ('05) New Appliances ('21). More pics to come!