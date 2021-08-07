4088 Catawba Creek Dr

A TRUE STANDOUT! Fabulous 4 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 bath Colonial, renovated, decorated and maintained to perfection, nestled on a lovely private lot with resort -like INGROUND HEATED POOL. Enjoy a completely REMODELED KITCHEN with center island, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash and pantry. ALL BATHROOMS have been beautifully remodeled, the entire interior of the home has been freshly painted, there are gleaming walnut stained hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs, and tons of architectural detail throughout. The layout of this home is IDEAL with a flow that welcomes gatherings of family and friends. AND THE LOWER LEVEL? A wonderful extension of the living space, with recreation area, built-ins, bar/ wet bar with seating, exercise room and full bath! Outside is pristine and picturesque with a manicured yard, fantastic 15ft x30ft kidney shaped heated pool (7 years young) with spacious deck and patio... ideal for that coveted "staycation". Located on a cul-de-sac street in popular neighborhood. Additional amenities at 64 Pyquag Lane: central air, first floor laundry, mudroom, 2 bay attached garage.
