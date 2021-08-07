2792 Sawbridge Ln

Your dream home awaits in this stunning ranch complete with a great open floor plan for easy entertaining, lovely living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace with tile surround, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring, formal and informal dining areas, gorgeous granite kitchen with oversized island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, fully applianced, vaulted ceiling, cushion close drawers, and walk-in pantry. The convenient laundry room is located right off the kitchen and includes a folding counter, extra cabinet space, hanging rod, and built-in mud bench. Just imagine your morning cup of coffee in this sunroom with fireplace, ceiling fan, large windows, and door to the backyard. Spend peaceful days in this marvelous master suite with large window, vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, private bathroom with tile flooring, tile shower, soaker tub, private commode, walk-in closet, and 11x11 dressing room/walk-in closet with great built-ins. The dressing room was originally a guest bedroom and could be converted back. Entertain with ease in this fabulous finished basement complete with large family room with fireplace, view out windows, enough space for your favorite game table, wet bar with dishwasher, a full bathroom, two spacious bedrooms, and ample storage space! Sit back and relax out on the patio while enjoying your breathtaking water views in this spacious fenced backyard with lots of room to run! Hurry, this one is ready for you to move right into! *Note, the dressing room was originally a guest bedroom. If converted back the home would be a 5 bedroom home.
