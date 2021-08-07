Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2792 Sawbridge Ln

jollyrealtygroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Virtual Tour link to view the 3D walkthrough. Gorgeous 2-story townhome! Spacious open floor plan and neutral interiors. Striking backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Enjoy the fireplace with mantel in the family room. Relaxing primary suite with ample space, walk-in closet, double vanity and garden tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Patio slab and green yard in the back.

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Walk In Closet#Sawbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1104 Sawtooth Oak Ln

Originally a custom built home by contractor for himself with all the bells and whistles on that hard to find 1 acre lot in Belmont. If you want some room, this is it! this two story home features soft close cabinetry throughout, kitchen with convection oven/range ( built in TV over the range), tile and hardwood floors in much of the home, wide staircase with beautiful solid wood treads, beautiful vaulted and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams that house the recessed lighting, master bathroom features a walk in shower with dual heads, separate vanities, walk in closet, and garden tub, small area considered a playroom off one bedroom with cable and elec which could be used for a child's playroom or large closet. Outside entertainment dream with saltwater pool, wrought iron fencing, cobblestone patio with firepit facing an enclosed TV. Check this one out!
Le Mars, IASioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $335,000

MOVE IN READY~ Stunning, gorgeous HOME! Walking through the doors of this 3/4 bedroom, 4 bath, home is the most inviting space! Kitchen has cambria countertops, commercial oven, newer cabinets with main floor laundry room and completely updated 3/4 bathroom off kitchen. Large dining room with a the most exquisite built in hutch, wood flooring and again the windows let in amazing light! 2nd story has master suite with walk-in closet, granite vanity and lovely lighting. 2 more bedrooms, completely redone bathroom with double granite vanity. The fully finished basement has one room with a full mirrored wall for your workouts/dance/yoga, a family room that could be a nonconforming bedroom, to die for bathroom with a steam shower, heated floors, granite vanity and large closet. Enjoy evenings on the backyard patio in outdoor heaven with the most amazing flowers gardens and spacious yard. New siding and painting of the shakes will be completed in October.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9387 Pennywhistle Drive

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a picture book setting, this almost 3,000 square foot home with an amazing, very private backyard and beautiful gardens is in a world of its own! Spacious and comfortable with whole house surround sound, mature trees, spectacular in ground pool and expansive deck create a private oasis! Gorgeous hardwood floors, lovely light filled great room with dining area that overlooks the pool, and cozy family room. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances leads to formal dining room with large picture window. Private first floor bedroom with full bath, second level large primary bedroom with walk in closet and luxurious spa bath. Private office with view of pool and large bonus room. Lots of storage, fenced in garden with raised beds and greenhouse. two car carport, two car garage, two storage sheds/outbuildings; room for animals- could be a farmette! Limited water access from community dock 2 blocks away.
Holmen, WIcbrivervalley.com

Holmen, WI 54636

Immaculately maintained home in the heart of Holmen with solid brick exterior & modern flair! A proper foyer with built-ins greets you as you enter the home from the front or the attached garage. The main level of the home features wood floors & a brick gas fireplace as the focal point of the living space, plus a large front picture window that allows a ton of natural light. The spacious dining area is just off the kitchen that offers a ton of cabinets, newer appliances & leads to the screen porch, deck & patio in the private backyard. 3 Bedrooms & an updated bath with heated floors & quartz countertops complete the main level. In the lower level you have another family room with a cast iron gas stove, full bath & laundry room, plus storage! Move right into to this amazing home!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1882 Lookout Ln

BEAUTIFUL! and Spacious 2 story Townhome with One Car Garage. Large Two-Story great room with gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, a dishwasher, range/oven. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and features a jet tub to relax, a separate shower space, a huge walk-in closet, and a tray ceiling. Spacious Loft located on the second floor overlooks the great room. Two spacious bedrooms up also have walk-in closets. This community also has its own walking trails for residents to take walks and enjoy. This is Low-Maintenance, Care-Free Living! Showings will run from Friday through Sunday at 5 pm. Offers will need to be submitted by 6 pm.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

5 Leslie Rd

Don't miss this impeccably maintained, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private, beautifully landscaped yard with irrigation system. The main level offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, newly remodeled full bath and an open dining room/living combination with sliding door to the composite deck. Kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space also has easy access to the deck; making indoor/outdoor entertaining a breeze. Looking to have a playroom, exercise room or family room, check out the beautifully finished lower level with approx. 600 +/- sq ft complete w/ fireplace and full size windows to bring in plenty of natural lighting. This level also offers a 2nd full bath and ample size laundry/utility room and walk out access to an inviting stone patio. You can't beat this commuter friendly location with I-190 and I-290 less than 5 miles away, this is true country living feel with city living conveniences. Young roof, heating and hot water, this property truly depicts pride of ownership.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15433 S Brookfield Street

Cozy two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath that is move-in ready. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings has a good-sized kitchen with granite transformation counter tops, pantry and nearly floor to ceiling windows in the dining area looking out to the back yard. The steps/landing going out to the patio is newer and made from Trex, that will never rot. The great room has built-in bookshelves on both sides of the fireplace. The laundry room is located right off the kitchen with plenty of space to hang and fold cloths. The master bathroom has a ceramic tile floor, double vanity and walk-in closet along with separate tub and shower. The basement is full, wired with overhead lighting and ready for your preferred finish.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

429 S Terrace Dr

Beautiful, brick, charming College Hill home. Everything possible has been done to this College Hill charmer. Upon entering the impressive foyer, you will find mahagony crowing molding including 4 arched doorways and a large impressive stone fireplace. Kitchen featuring soapstone countertops and a lovely breakfast nook with original builtins and leaded glass. Main floor office surrounded by windows flooding in daylight, main floor half bath with floor to ceiling modern tile. Formal and stately large dining room for hosting family gatherings. Up the banister and stairs you will find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including a master on suite recently added (2016). Large master with fireplace, two closets and marble countertops in bath. In the basement there is a second family room plus full bathroom added 2018 and another fireplace. In the backyard, a sprinkler system, sod and a brick patio have all been professionally installed. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the home. The two car garage has newly poured concrete. There is nothing missed in this well cared for home on a quiet cut-de-sac in south College Hill.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

149 Martin Lane

Welcome to this sunny 4-level townhome located across the street from the largest pocket park in Cameron Station. The eat-in kitchen features classic white cabinets, a center island, and stainless steel appliances. Enter the lower level with garage, family room with fireplace and built-ins, and half-bath. Sliding glass doors open to an over-sized, fenced patio backing to wooded common area. The main level includes a gourmet kitchen, living/dining room, hardwood floors, and a large deck. The 3rd level has 2 large bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The 4th level master suite has a vaulted ceiling and spa-like bath! The interior was recently painted in a neutral color and also has new carpet. The roof was replaced in November 2020. The unit is located in a tranquil setting with sunny and spacious living spaces and all the amenities Cameron Station has to offer! Inside the Beltway, but tucked away in a serene enclave, this home is minutes to Old Town, DC, schools, dining, shopping, transportation and airport! Cameron Station has so many conveniences-- including a shuttle to the Van Dorn metro! Call today for your private showing!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

400 S Bouldin Street

Stunning end unit rowhome in the heart of the city in close proximity to Patterson Park, the Shops at Canton Crossing, and the Inner Harbor. Enter into the spacious main level and experience an abundance of light with a picture window as well as featuring soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the two-level kitchen inspire your inner chef boasting a built-in buffet with wine storage, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, 42+G- cabinetry, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in two upper-level bedroom suites highlighted by plush carpet, sizable closets, soaking tub, and crown molding. Entertain family and friends on the rooftop deck featuring beautiful views of the city! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2141 N Street NW

This beautiful semi-detached brick townhouse is ideally located in Dupont and is within close proximity to West End, allowing for convenient access to nearby shops and restaurants of both neighborhoods. The house features elegant period details, attractive crown moldings, four fireplaces, and original hardwood floors throughout. There is abundant natural light from large windows on three sides, which is further magnified by the high ceilings. The main level has a front vestibule that leads to the sophisticated living room with a lovely bay window. The living room opens to a dining area and then to the gourmet kitchen, which offers Carrera marble countertops, a center island, and stainless-steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. A powder room and laundry are also conveniently on this level. The second level includes a light-filled primary suite with a renovated bathroom, ample closet space, and a bay window seating area. In addition to the primary suite, there is another spacious bedroom and a hall bathroom on this floor. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, a hall bathroom, office with built-in bookshelves, linen closet, and an attractive skylight. The lower level of the residence acts as a fully separate apartment with a legal certificate of occupancy. It is separately accessed by both the front and rear and includes one bedroom and bathroom, an open kitchen and family room, and a separate laundry. The residence has off-street parking for one-car. The house is within walking distance to neighborhood favorite restaurants, shops, parks, and the Metro.
Real Estatenashvillesmls.com

133 Steeplechase Ln

Stunning home on 7.5 acres plus rebuilt 1802 cabin. Brilliantly designed main house with double story ceilings, comfortable flow, new master bath, gourmet family kitchen. There are numerous outdoor living spaces, trails & privacy. Partially wooded acreage. Excellent walk-out basement, workout room, executive office & smart storage. 5 car garage. Original smokehouse. Fab location near the Warner Parks, Harpeth River. Equidistant to Franklin & Green Hills.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

1606 Amanda Ln

Wow! A move in ready home under $200k! Hand scraped wood floors, high ceilings, open floor plan + storage building in very desirable Kilgore neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with split floorplan. Sprinkler system, alarm, granite, breakfast bar and covered patio. A great buy near Kilgore schools! HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS DUE BY 5:00 ON FRIDAY!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12309 E TROON ST

Your dream home awaits in this stunning ranch complete with a great open floor plan for easy entertaining, lovely living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace with tile surround, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring, formal and informal dining areas, gorgeous granite kitchen with oversized island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, fully applianced, vaulted ceiling, cushion close drawers, and walk-in pantry. The convenient laundry room is located right off the kitchen and includes a folding counter, extra cabinet space, hanging rod, and built-in mud bench. Just imagine your morning cup of coffee in this sunroom with fireplace, ceiling fan, large windows, and door to the backyard. Spend peaceful days in this marvelous master suite with large window, vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, private bathroom with tile flooring, tile shower, soaker tub, private commode, walk-in closet, and 11x11 dressing room/walk-in closet with great built-ins. The dressing room was originally a guest bedroom and could be converted back. Entertain with ease in this fabulous finished basement complete with large family room with fireplace, view out windows, enough space for your favorite game table, wet bar with dishwasher, a full bathroom, two spacious bedrooms, and ample storage space! Sit back and relax out on the patio while enjoying your breathtaking water views in this spacious fenced backyard with lots of room to run! Hurry, this one is ready for you to move right into! *Note, the dressing room was originally a guest bedroom. If converted back the home would be a 5 bedroom home.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

8609 Pawnee Ln

Still plenty of summer left to enjoy the lake !! Exceptionally well cared for 1.5 story. 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car. $40,000 of new Pella windows with blinds last year. HVAC & AC 2014. Roof 2014. H2O heater 2013. New carpet throughout. Radon mitigation system. Vinyl siding. Covered front entry leads into cozy health room. Wood fireplace.Vaulted ceilings. Open concept adds to this homes appeal. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Pantry. All newer appliances & washer & dryer included. Dine area opens to full length deck. Perfect for morning coffee & BBQs. Main floor primary Bedroom. 2 good sized BR's upstairs. Finished walk out lower level with lg daylight windows & patio. Private rear yard. No neighbors. Beautiful views. Awesome garden spot. Beautifully landscaped yard and level driveway. Minutes to Marina , Beach, Pool & Clubhouse. LIKE VACATION YEAR ROUND!!Ski Fish Swim ON BEAUTIFUL Beaver Lake.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

77 Woodland Street

Do not miss this fantastic remodeled New England Colonial in the heart of Simsbury. Just steps away from the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail you will find easy access to walking & biking or the opportunity to walk to town, restaurants, library and shops. Amenities include an open floor plan, with a welcoming foyer, combined living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplace and custom built-in bookcases. Plenty of space in this remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, center island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. A new first floor laundry room , 3rd full bath and sunny mudroom with custom storage bench and cubbies were added to the main floor of this home. The upper levels includes a Master bedroom with an en-suite full bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway full bath complete the second floor. There is a fourth bedroom on the 3rd floor along with plenty of storage in the walk up attic. This home was converted from oil heat to propane gas hot air and central air. Thermopane windows, new light fixtures, new electrical and most of the plumbing is new. The hardwood flooring has been newly refinished throughout. This home has been beautifully remodeled and is ready for you.
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

2329 Lost Bridge Lane | Pearland Homes For Sale | Christy Buck Team

Beautiful stone and brick Perry Home in the desirable Shadow Creek Ranch! This Lost Bridge Residence offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! Meticulously maintained with lush landscaping, no back neighbors, large extended covered patio with fans and an amazing size backyard! Gorgeous grand entry, high ceilings, tile flooring and shutters through out. An open concept, making it perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural light beaming through spacious living room which overlooks gourmet kitchen! Kitchen features oversized island with breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, SS freestanding gas range, SS microwave/dishwasher, Butler’s pantry. Sizable primary suite, en-suite with garden tub, separate shower, granite countertops, dual sinks! Updated secondary bath with granite, built-ins in the hallway. 4th bedroom could also be a study!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1825 N LISA LN

Live like you are on vacation everyday in this fabulous waterfront ranch complete with lovely living room with an oversized sliding glass door to the upper deck spanning the length of the home, dining area with chandelier and large window, granite kitchen fully appliance, ceiling fan, and tile backsplash. Spend peaceful nights in the main floor master suite with carpeting, closet, large windows, ceiling fan, crown molding, and private bathroom with tile flooring, and separate tile shower. 2 more bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry room complete the main floor. Downstairs, entertain with ease in the fabulous finished walk-out basement featuring large viewout windows, door to the covered lower patio, built-in bookcases, two ceiling fans, fireplace with tile surround, and enough room for your favorite game table. This lower level features a fourth bedroom with large viewout window and walk-in closet, full bathroom, a bonus area, and ample storage space with shelving. Sit back and relax out on the covered deck or patio area while overlooking the Arkansas River and fenced backyard with shed. Access to the river for fishing and kayaking...just imagine! Welcome Home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1405 Holly Lane

MOTIVATED SELLER! Beautiful, well maintained home, in a fantastic neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home has all four bedrooms on the same floor! 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, and a main floor living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is also a formal dining room. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and double sinks. New flooring in the dining room and living room and the carpet is being replaced in the family room. The whole interior has just been freshly painted! Sliding glass door off the family room opens to a lovely pergola with grape vines! Nice park like large lot! Call Kelly Niemczyk with Prestige Realty & Associates Evolution Partners today at 785-375-8300 to come and have a look!

Comments / 0

Community Policy