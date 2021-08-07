2792 Sawbridge Ln

This beautiful semi-detached brick townhouse is ideally located in Dupont and is within close proximity to West End, allowing for convenient access to nearby shops and restaurants of both neighborhoods. The house features elegant period details, attractive crown moldings, four fireplaces, and original hardwood floors throughout. There is abundant natural light from large windows on three sides, which is further magnified by the high ceilings. The main level has a front vestibule that leads to the sophisticated living room with a lovely bay window. The living room opens to a dining area and then to the gourmet kitchen, which offers Carrera marble countertops, a center island, and stainless-steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. A powder room and laundry are also conveniently on this level. The second level includes a light-filled primary suite with a renovated bathroom, ample closet space, and a bay window seating area. In addition to the primary suite, there is another spacious bedroom and a hall bathroom on this floor. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, a hall bathroom, office with built-in bookshelves, linen closet, and an attractive skylight. The lower level of the residence acts as a fully separate apartment with a legal certificate of occupancy. It is separately accessed by both the front and rear and includes one bedroom and bathroom, an open kitchen and family room, and a separate laundry. The residence has off-street parking for one-car. The house is within walking distance to neighborhood favorite restaurants, shops, parks, and the Metro.