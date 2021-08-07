Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Westchester DA: Officer admits assaulting handcuffed man

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Mount Vernon police officer has admitted assaulting a handcuffed and shackled man — a body-slamming caught on hospital surveillance video.

James Ready, of Putnam Valley, also pleaded guilty this week to falsifying records and lying about the attack in an effort to cover it up.

The body slamming happened Nov. 23, 2019, while Ready was guarding a man in custody who had been taken to the emergency room at Montefiore-Mount Vernon Hospital.

Ready was preparing to take the man to police headquarters when he became unruly, prosecutors said.

The officer used excessive force and slammed the man to the floor, injuring him, and created a false report about the incident. He later resigned.

“James Ready took an oath to protect and serve the people of Westchester County. His actions not only violated the law, but they violated that oath,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Ready will avoid jail time if he successfully completes probation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Putnam Valley, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Vernon Hospital#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

German teacher goes on trial in suspected cannibalism case

BERLIN (AP) — A German man who is suspected of having killed another man for sexual gratification and eaten pieces of the victim’s body went on trial Tuesday in Berlin. The 41-year-old teacher is accused of having met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the killing, German news agency dpa reported. Neither of their names was released, for privacy reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy