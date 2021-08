Build a Face Emotion Recognition (FER) Algorithm that works on both, Images and Videos. Emotion is one of the very few words in the English language that do not have a concrete definition and it is understandable. It is abstract. Yet, almost every decision we have ever made in our lives is driven by emotion. Marketing research has proven that predicting sentiments correctly can be a huge source of growth for businesses and that’s what we will be working on today — Reading Emotions. In the world of data and machine learning, this concept falls under the umbrella of cognitive systems. Let us try to decode the science behind Emotion Recognition Algorithms, and build one for ourselves.